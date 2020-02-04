AUD/USD Price Analysis: Signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the RBA

- AUD/USD's 4-hour chart is reporting a bullish divergence.
- Monday's inverted hammer is signaling bear fatigue.
- A corrective bounce could be seen if the RBA meets expectations.
The AUD/USD market is flashing early signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the all-important RBA rate decision.
To start with, the 4-hour chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a bullish divergence. Meanwhile, the daily chart RSI is hovering below 30, indicating oversold conditions.
Further, Monday's inverted hammer candle is warning of a reversal higher. The trend change would be confirmed if the pair finds acceptance above Monday's high of 0.6707.
At press time, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6685, having hit a fresh multi-month low of 0.6678 a few minutes ago.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75% and leave the door open for a rate cut in the second quarter. The bank is also expected to downgrade its economic growth forecasts due to coronavirus scare and bushfires.
Markets seem to have priced in the negative developments - the Australian currency has dropped more than 300 pips so far this year.
That alongside signs of bear fatigue on technical charts indicates scope for a corrective bounce post-RBA. The AUD, however, could suffer a deeper drop if the central bank sounds more dovish-than-expected.
4-hour chart
Trend: bear fatigue
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6829
|Daily SMA50
|0.6863
|Daily SMA100
|0.6836
|Daily SMA200
|0.6869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
