AUD/USD Price Analysis: Shifts confidently above 0.6700 on mildly-hawkish RBA minutes

- AUD/USD climbed above 0.6720 after a decent recovery backed by mildly-hawkish RBA minutes.
- RBA policymakers were actively considering a continuation of a rate hike before keeping rates steady.
- The Aussie asset has been juggling between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements.
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6720 in the early European session. The recovery in the Aussie asset is backed by mildly-hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes and a minimal correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The USD Index has corrected to near 102.00 after a stellar recovery. The upside bias in the USD Index has not faded yet amid supportive fundamentals.
A scrutiny of RBA minutes showed that policymakers were actively considering a continuation of the rate hike but later settled on keeping rates steady at 3.6% to allow time to gather more information.
AUD/USD has shown a stellar recovery after building a strong base inside the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, which are placed at 0.6713 and 0.6690 respectively. The Fibonacci retracement is plotted from April 10 low at 0.6620 to April 14 high at 0.6806.
The Aussie asset has comfortably established above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6708, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
After a range shift move from the bearish territory of 20.00-40.00 to the neutral range of 40.00-60.00, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts to climb above the 60.00 hurdle.
Going forward, a break above March 22 high at 0.6759 will drive the asset toward April 03 high at 0.6693. A breach above the latter would further drive the asset to February 06 low at 0.6855.
In an alternative scenario, more weakness will be observed on a breakdown of April 10 low at 0.6620, which will expose the Aussie asset to March 10 low at 0.6564 followed by the round-level support at 0.6500.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6695
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer a rise in the UK's pay growth, fanning BoE rate hike bets.
EUR/USD weakness below 1.0900 could pave the way for deeper corrective pullback
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its two-day-old corrective fall from a one-year high. A modest US Dollar (USD) downtick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention.