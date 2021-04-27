AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack immediate support line below 0.7800

- AUD/USD extends the previous day’s pullback from one-week top, stays offered around intraday low.
- Ascending trend line from last Thursday restricts short-term declines.
- One-week-old horizontal area, confluence of 100 and 200-HMA add to the downside filters.
- Bulls can target March’s top on the break of 0.7820.
AUD/USD takes offers around intraday low of 0.7785, down 0.13% around 0.7789 by the press time of early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie pair justifies Monday’s U-turn from the monthly top as sellers jostle with an immediate support line.
Although descending Momentum line suggests a downside break of 0.7785 nearby support, a horizontal area around 0.7765 and confluence of the key moving averages close to 0.7750-45 will be tough challenges for AUD/USD sellers.
If at all the quote drops below 0.7745, the 0.7700 threshold and the previous week’s bottom close to 0.7690 will be important supports to watch.
Alternatively, an upside break of 0.7820 may not hesitate to back the bulls targeting March tops surrounding 0.7850. Though, 0.7838 may offer an intermediate halt during the rally.
Overall, AUD/USD is on the upward trajectory but the odds of a pullback can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7788
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7679
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle
GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.
