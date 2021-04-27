AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack immediate support line below 0.7800

  • AUD/USD extends the previous day’s pullback from one-week top, stays offered around intraday low.
  • Ascending trend line from last Thursday restricts short-term declines.
  • One-week-old horizontal area, confluence of 100 and 200-HMA add to the downside filters.
  • Bulls can target March’s top on the break of 0.7820.

AUD/USD takes offers around intraday low of 0.7785, down 0.13% around 0.7789 by the press time of early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie pair justifies Monday’s U-turn from the monthly top as sellers jostle with an immediate support line.

Although descending Momentum line suggests a downside break of 0.7785 nearby support, a horizontal area around 0.7765 and confluence of the key moving averages close to 0.7750-45 will be tough challenges for AUD/USD sellers.

If at all the quote drops below 0.7745, the 0.7700 threshold and the previous week’s bottom close to 0.7690 will be important supports to watch.

Alternatively, an upside break of 0.7820 may not hesitate to back the bulls targeting March tops surrounding 0.7850. Though, 0.7838 may offer an intermediate halt during the rally.

Overall, AUD/USD is on the upward trajectory but the odds of a pullback can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7788
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7679
Daily SMA50 0.7722
Daily SMA100 0.7692
Daily SMA200 0.7452
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7738
Previous Weekly High 0.7817
Previous Weekly Low 0.769
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7768
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7753
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7831
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

