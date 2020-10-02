AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7150 on the break of weekly support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground following its failure to respect upbeat Aussie Retail Sales data.
  • Normal RSI conditions, break of short-term support direct sellers towards 200-HMA.
  • Bulls need a sustained break of 0.7200 for return.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.7155 during the pre-European session trading on Friday. In doing so, the pair fails to respect better than forecast prints of Aussie Retail Sales while extending its U-turn from 0.7210 marked on Thursday.

A clear break of the short-term support line, now resistance, joins an absence of oversold RSI conditions to favor the bears targeting the 200-HMA level of 0.7113.

Also acting as the key downside support is the 0.7100-7095 area comprising September 28 high and lows marked during September 29 and 30.

Alternatively, the pair’s bounce from the current levels will attack the trend line resistance, at 0.7167 now, to regain intraday buyers’ confidence. In doing so, the 0.7200 threshold could flash on the traders’ radar.

It should, however, be noted that Thursday’s high and September 09 low together highlight 0.7210 as the key upside barrier.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7156
Today Daily Change -28 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.39%
Today daily open 0.7184
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.721
Daily SMA50 0.7207
Daily SMA100 0.7033
Daily SMA200 0.6778
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.721
Previous Daily Low 0.7154
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7175
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7156
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7212
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7239
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7268

 

 

Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown

Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown

Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.

USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range for fourth straight day as investors await the release of a closely watched US jobs data. The US NFP data is expected to show 850K job additions. The bond yield curve has flattened by 3 basis points.

WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential

WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential

WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report

The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.

