- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Sustained break below the 0.7145 support zone is needed to negate the positive bias.
The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and inched back closer to over a three-week top touched the previous day, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.7200 mark.
The Australian dollar drew some support from the better-than-expected Q1 GDP print, which raised bets for an outsized 40 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia at its upcoming meeting next week. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone was seen as another factor that benefitted the risk-sensitive aussie, though modest US dollar strength kept a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight downfall stalled near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7662-0.6829 downfall. The said support, around the 0.7150-0.7145 region now coincides with the lower boundary of an ascending channel extending from the YTD low touched in May and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Some follow-through selling below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently around the 0.7120 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. Spot prices might then weaken further below the 0.7100 mark and accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 23.6% Fibo. level, near the 0.7025-0.7020 region, en-route the 0.7000 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, oscillators on daily/4-hour charts are holding comfortably in the positive territory and support prospects for additional gains. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.7200 mark before placing fresh bullish bets. Any subsequent move up, however, is likely to confront resistance near the 100-day SMA, around the 0.7235-0.7245 region.
The said barrier also represents the 50% Fibo. level and is closely followed by the 200-day SMA, near the 0.7260 zone. A convincing breakthrough the latter would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of a near three-week-old upward trajectory.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7246
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.0700. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the dollar ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is moving sideways near 1.2600 mid-week as investors await the next catalyst. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Fed will release its Beige Book as well.
Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold stays on the back foot on Wednesday and trades at its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory ahead of key US data, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Breaking: TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing
TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!