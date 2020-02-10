AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rises above 0.67 as S&P 500 futures turn positive, teases bull RSI divergence

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD is likely tracking the S&P 500 futures higher. 
  • A positive daily close would confirm a bull divergence of the RSI.

The buying interest around the Australian currency is gathering pace with signs of a positive turnaround in the US equity index futures. 

The AUD/USD pair has added over 20 pips in the last hour or so and is now trading at a session high of 0.6705, representing a 0.50% gain on the day. 

The pair is likely tracking the S&P 500 futures, which are currently reporting 0.20% gains, having gapped lower by 0.5% in early Asia. 

While the risk reset is helping the AUD at press time, big gains may remain elusive if the European desks put a bid under the greenback in response to Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls data. 

That said, if the pair manages to end Monday on a positive note, a bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) would be confirmed. 

A bullish divergence is considered an advanced warning of a bearish-to-bullish trend change. A stronger confirmation of trend change, however, would be a daily close above the lower high of 0.6774 created on Feb. 5. 

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing bull divergence

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6701
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6677
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6799
Daily SMA50 0.6859
Daily SMA100 0.6832
Daily SMA200 0.6863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6746
Previous Daily Low 0.6662
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6644
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6728
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6812

 

 

