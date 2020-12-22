AUD/USD Price Analysis: Ripening for a bearish 38.2% Fibo weekly target

- AUD/USD stepping up to the plate with sights on a meaningful retracement.
- The longer-term charts offer a downside opportunity for swing traders.
AUD/USD, with 2.44mins to go until the close of the 4-hour candle, is ripening for a short entry to target the weekly 38.25 Fibonacci retracements of the overextended W-formation's bullish impulse.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity lies within the pair for a 1:3 R/R high probability trade setup.
Monthly chart
The price is being resisted at old structure on the monthly chart and is failing to extend beyond a -272% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly correction.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart also offers a bearish bias with the W-formation's correction target to where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level meets old structure and resistance looking left.
Daily chart
There is a bearish engulfing topping pattern on the daily chart with a wick that is expected to be filled in on the 4-hour time frame.
However, we want to see a close below old support what is now turning resistance. A 40hour close below there would suffice as a trigger so long as the conditions are bearish according to the indicators.
4-hour chart
Given the bearish conditions (price below 21 4-hour moving average, MACD below zero), a position can be taken at the market, although, ideally, the 4-hour candle should close below the resistance structure first.
This would offer a layer of confirmation and a sell limit can be left at the structure around 0.7528/30 with just 2hrs.44 mins to go until the close. The risk, however, in waiting for the close is that the price could just run away and not offer a discount back to the structure.
With a stop loss above the prior series of candle's closes around 0.7570 will offer a 1:3 risk to reward ratio with a target to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracements of the W-formation on the weekly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
