AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses RBA-led gains as bears eye 0.7400

- AUD/USD not only reversed post-RBA jump but also refresh intraday low.
- 100-HMA, 12-day-old support line challenges intraday sellers as MACD teases bears.
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7400, down 0.25% around an intraday low of 0.7410, during a volatile Tuesday morning.
The Aussie pair initially jumped over 30 pips as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets with bond tapering plans. However, the following declines have been sharper and push the MACD towards flashing bearish signals.
Read: RBA: Decision to extend the bond purchases reflects delay in recovery, uncertainty of Delta outbreak
Even so, a convergence of 100-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from August 20, near 0.7405, followed by the 0.7400 threshold, challenges the AUD/USD sellers.
Also acting as the downside filter is the 200-HMA level of 0.7345, a break of which will make the quote vulnerable to decline towards late August lows near 0.7280.
On the contrary, a three-day-old resistance line near 0.7470 guards the AUD/USD pair’s immediate upside ahead of a four-month-long descending hurdle line close to 0.7475–80.
It’s worth noting that a successful rise past 0.7480 will direct the bulls to July’s top surrounding the 0.7600 round figure.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7422
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7305
|Daily SMA50
|0.7373
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7478
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7284
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
