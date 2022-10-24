- AUD/USD holds lower ground near intraday low after reversing from the highest level in fortnight.
- Successful break of six-week-old previous resistance, up RSI, MACD favor buyers.
- Weekly support line adds to the downside filters before directing bears toward the yearly low.
AUD/USD stays pressured towards the intraday low surrounding 0.6350 as it extends the latest pullback from a fortnight top during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair retreats from a 21-DMA hurdle while paring the first weekly gain in three.
Even so, the Aussie pair buyers remain hopeful as the pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of a descending resistance line from September 13, now support around 0.6290. Also keeping the bulls hopeful are the firmer MACD signals and the RSI (14).
It should be noted that a seven-day-long support line, close to 0.6260 by the press time, will act as the last defense of the AUD/USD buyers, a break of which won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly low marked earlier in the month around 0.6170.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 21-DMA level near 0.6375 won’t be enough to convince the AUD/USD bulls as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October fall, near 0.6405, will act as an extra filter to the north.
Also challenging the AUD/USD pair’s upside is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-DMA, respectively around 0.6545 and 0.6625.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6366
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6373
|Daily SMA50
|0.6639
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6393
|Previous Daily Low
|0.621
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops 400 pips, highly volatile
USD/JPY is highly volatile ahead of the Tokyo fix, climbing 149.71 and plummeting to 145.80. Japan's finance minister Suzuki said earlier that they are confronting speculators. Sources told Reuters that the dollar's plunge by as much as by 7 yen on Friday was caused by authorities' yen-buying action for the second time in as many months.
AUD/USD retreats from two-week high, 21-DMA in focus
AUD/USD stays pressured towards the intraday low surrounding 0.6350 as it extends the latest pullback from a fortnight top during Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair retreats from a 21-DMA hurdle while paring the first weekly gain in three.
GBP/USD grinds higher past 1.1300 amid British political plays ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD prints mild gains around a one-week high while posting a three-day uptrend during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the Cable pair recently eases to 1.1330, following the early-day jump to 1.1410.
Gold drops from $1,670 amid volatile DXY, BOJ’s intervention gossips escalate
Gold price (XAU/USD) has picked offers while attempting to cross the critical hurdle of $1,670.00 in the Tokyo session. Market sentiment is extremely positive as S&P500 futures have extended their gains.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.