AUD/USD Price Analysis: Repeats bounce off 50-day SMA as bulls eye 0.7700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD probes intraday high while extending bounce off 50-day SMA.
  • Bearish MACD, lower high raise doubts on recovery moves.
  • 100-day SMA adds to the downside filter, monthly resistance line becomes the key hurdle.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7662, currently up 0.25% near 0.7660, while heading into Monday’s European session. The quote regains upside momentum following its bounce off 50-day SMA. In doing so, the quote battles a downward sloping trend line from the last Wednesday.

Considering the bearish MACD signals and lower high formation, AUD/USD sellers can stay hopeful unless clearing the immediate resistance line, at 0.7675 now.

Even if the quote rises past-0.7675, the 0.7700 threshold and a descending trend line from January 06, currently around 0.7770, will challenge the AUD/USD bulls.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-day SMA, at 0.7600 now, will direct the AUD/USD bears towards the late-December low near 0.7460 and the 0.7400 round-figure during the further weakness.

It should, however, be noted that the 100-day SMA level of 0.7389 will challenge the traders targeting the early November 2020 tops near 0.7340.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.766
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 0.7641
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7726
Daily SMA50 0.7593
Daily SMA100 0.7386
Daily SMA200 0.716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7705
Previous Daily Low 0.763
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7613
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7687
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7733
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD: Bulls test 1.3750 amid easing EU-UK vaccine row, stimulus hopes

GBP/USD: Bulls test 1.3750 amid easing EU-UK vaccine row, stimulus hopes

GBP/USD trades near 1.3750, extending gains amid improved market mood. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for stimulus battle market frenzy. UK/US PMIs awaited.

GBP/USD News

The Silver rush and big short squeeze kicks-in

The Silver rush and big short squeeze kicks-in

Plans to short-squeeze silver to never before seen prices circulated on Reddit and has sent price higher in this week's open. $1000 an ounce is a number that has been spread on Reddit. That is a far cry from current levels, especially while longs are being closed still. 

Read more

Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell

Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell

The rapid ascent of Bitcoin price above $35,000 due to Elon Musk’s involvement would have been bullish if the price stayed there. Adding more bearish pressure is the fast-approaching Chinese New Year. 

Read more

How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market

How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market

The news media went all-in over the weekend trying to explain the significance of the Gamestop saga, but because few traders were asked about it, there was little in this torrent of analysis to enlighten. What happened with Gamestop, and what's next?

Read more

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures