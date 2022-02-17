AUD/USD Price Analysis: Renews weekly top above 0.7200, inverse H&S in the offing

- AUD/USD remains firmer around one-week high during three-day uptrend.
- Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- Confirmation of bullish chart pattern becomes necessary for further upside.
- The monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh one-week high around 0.7215, up 0.16% intraday during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair rises for the third consecutive day while also bracing for a third consecutive weekly gain.
It’s worth noting that the risk barometer pair’s performance during the last one-month teases an inverse Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern.
Given the quote’s successful break of the 200-SMA, coupled with the upbeat RSI, the AUD/USD prices are well-directed to the stated formation’s neckline, around 0.7245.
However, a clear upside break of the 0.7245 will boost buyer’s morale with a 300-pip theoretical target based on the H&S pattern.
For the short-term, the monthly peak of 0.7250 and January’s high near 0.7315 could lure the pair buyers.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 200-SMA level of 0.7161, a break of which will direct AUD/USD sellers towards an upward sloping trend line from February 01, close to 0.7100 by the press time.
In a case where the quote drops below 0.7100, the odds of its southward trajectory targeting the sub-0.7000 area can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.713
|Daily SMA50
|0.7172
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7206
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7287
