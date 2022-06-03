  • AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh 1.5-month high inside bullish trend channel.
  • Sustained break of the 100 and 200 DMAs join firmer RSI to favor buyers.
  • 10-DMA acts as an additional downside filter before confirming bear’s return.
  • Reuters’ poll suggests a modest 25 bps rate hike in June.

AUD/USD extends the latest north-run towards refreshing the six-week high around 0.7280 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair rises for the third consecutive day while staying inside a three-week-long ascending trend channel.

In addition to the bullish channel, the quote’s successful break of the 200-DMA and the 100-DMA, respectively around 0.7260 and 0.7230, joins the firmer RSI to keep the AUD/USD buyers hopeful.

Also suggesting the pair’s further advances could be the recent Reuters poll indicating a 0.25% rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), after the latest 0.50% lift to the benchmark rate.

Also read: RBA to raise rates a modest 25 bps in June, some call for 40 bps

That said, the quote’s current run-up eyes the stated channel’s resistance line, surrounding 0.7315.

However, the RSI conditions may challenge the quote’s upside past 0.7315, if not then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-May downside, near 0.7345, will be in focus.

Alternatively, the aforementioned DMAs near 0.7260 and 0.7230 restrict the short-term AUD/USD pullback.

Following that, the support line of the bullish channel and the 10-DMA, close to 0.7185 and 0.7165 in that order, could test the pair sellers.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.727
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 0.7264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7056
Daily SMA50 0.7235
Daily SMA100 0.723
Daily SMA200 0.7259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.727
Previous Daily Low 0.714
Previous Weekly High 0.7167
Previous Weekly Low 0.7034
Previous Monthly High 0.7267
Previous Monthly Low 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7095
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.705
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7439

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

