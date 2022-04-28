- AUD/USD is holding higher ground as Australian inflation hits 20-year highs.
- RBA May rate hike bets gain momentum amid a cautious market mood.
- Acceptance above 0.7200 is critical to cementing a recovery from two-month lows.
AUD/USD is defending the 0.7100 level so far this Thursday, as the US dollar consolidates the recent upsurge amid stabilizing risk appetite.
The aussie continues to find a floor despite the buoyant US dollar, as the 20-year Australian Inflation rate keeps an RBA May rate lift-off on the table. Analysts at JP Morgan now expected the Australian central bank to deliver a 15-basis points (bps) rate hike next week.
Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 2.1% QoQ in Q1 vs. 1.7% expected and 1.3% previous. Moreover, the Trimmed Mean CPI rose to 1.4% vs. 1.2% expected and 1.0% seen in Q4 2021.
Meanwhile, more economic support coming from China amid covid lockdowns, in terms of stabilizing employment, monetary policy measures and infrastructure projects, also seems to comfort AUD bulls.
Despite aussie’s resilience, the broad US dollar demand is likely to weigh on the major, with further downside likely on the cards should the American Q1 advance GDP reading beat estimates.
Technically, AUD/USD is clinging onto the 0.7100 demand area, which if caved in can trigger a sharp move lower towards mid-0.7000s or February 4 lows.
Further south, the February lows of 0.7032 could come into play.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening out, sitting just above the oversold territory, supporting the bulls for now.
Should the recovery gain momentum, the immediate resistance is seen at 0.7150, the psychological level, above which the previous day’s high of 0.7191 will be retested.
Only a daily closing above 0.7200 could help reverse the ongoing downtrend in the aussie.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7112
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7126
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7356
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7191
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
