AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at Wednesday's highs, potential double-top on 1H chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7795 at press time, having faced rejection near Wednesday's high of 0.7820 early today.

The pair now looks to be forming a double top pattern on the hourly chart. A violation of the neckline support of 0.7762 would confirm a double top breakdown or bearish reversal and open the doors for at least 30 pip move to the downside. 

The broader bias will remain bullish as long as the ascending 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support is held intact. The SMA is currently located at 0.7674. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Pullback

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7795
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7618
Daily SMA50 0.7424
Daily SMA100 0.7308
Daily SMA200 0.7037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.782
Previous Daily Low 0.7732
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7766
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7748
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7835
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7872
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7923

 

 

