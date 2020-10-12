AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 6-week bearish trendline

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • A multi-week bearish trendline caps AUD/USD's upside. 
  • The immediate outlook stands neutralized due to rejection at the key trendline. 
  • Friday's low is now the level to beat for the bears. 

AUD/USD currently trading in the red at 0.7216, having faced rejection at 0.7234. 

That level is housing the trendline connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 18 highs. 

A close higher would imply an end of the pullback from the Sept. 1 high of 0.7413 and bullish reversal. 

Indicators like the MACD histogram and the 14-day relative strength index are reporting bullish conditions. In other words, they have aligned in favor of an upside break of the bearish trendline. 

Bearish scenario 

If followed by a move below Friday's low of 0.7162, the latest rejection at the trendline hurdle would confirm an end of the bounce from the Sept. 25 low of 0.7006 and reversal lower. 

That would expose support at 0.7096 (Oct. 7 low) and 0.7006 (Sept. 25 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7216
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.724
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7179
Daily SMA50 0.7208
Daily SMA100 0.7071
Daily SMA200 0.6783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7244
Previous Daily Low 0.7159
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.727
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rejected at 6-week bearish trendline

AUD/USD: Rejected at 6-week bearish trendline

A multi-week bearish trendline at 0.7234 caps AUD/USD's upside. The immediate outlook stands neutralized due to rejection at the key trendline. Friday's low of 0.7162 is now the level to beat for the bears. 

AUD/USD News

Gold moves in tandem with US inflation expectations

Gold moves in tandem with US inflation expectations

Gold is moving in lockstep with the US inflation expectations, which have risen back to highs seen in August. As such, the path of least resistance for gold, a proven inflation hedge, is to the higher side. 

Gold News

USD/JPY: On the back foot below 106.00 amid risk reset

USD/JPY: On the back foot below 106.00 amid risk reset

USD/JPY keeps Friday’s losses directed towards a three-week-old support line near 105.50. S&P 500 Futures drops 0.15% as optimism concerning the US stimulus fade, challenges like Brexit, COVID-19 regain market attention.

USD/JPY News

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: The tide could be about to go out ahead of the US Elections

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: The tide could be about to go out ahead of the US Elections

US stocks ended a strong week on the front foot last Friday. S&P 500 moves in on the psychological 3500s in the US Election Day countdown. A Blue wave and US stimulus are expected, but uncertainty could see the tide go out on stocks. 

Read more

WTI Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins with $40.00 in sight

WTI Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins with $40.00 in sight

WTI stays pressured after Friday’s downbeat performance, slips below $40.50. MACD turns most bearish in a week, the key SMAs pop-up on the sellers’ radars. Bulls will have to cross September high for confirmation.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures