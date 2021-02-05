AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 50-day SMA

AUD/USD now trades near 0.7588, having failed to establish a foothold above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7609.
The rejection at the 50-day SMA comes a day after the pair failed to re-enter the channel pattern on the daily chart, reinforcing the bearish breakdown confirmed on Monday.
That, alongside a below-50 or bearish reading on the Relative Strength Index, the descending 5- and 10-day SMAs, indicates scope for a drop to deeper support at 0.7504 (38.2% Fib retracement of Nov-Jan rally).
A close above the 10-day SMA at 0.7646 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7699
|Daily SMA50
|0.7615
|Daily SMA100
|0.7398
|Daily SMA200
|0.7182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.77
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
