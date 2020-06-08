AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 0.70, 4H chart shows bearish RSI divergence

- AUD/USD again fails to keep gains above 0.70.
- Technical charts indicate overbought conditions and scope for a pullback.
AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.6977, having faced rejection at 0.7003 in early Asia.
The buyers have failed for the second straight trading day to keep gains above the 0.70 mark. While the currency pair clocked a multi-month high of 0.7013 on Friday, it closed at 0.6968.
The repeated rejection at 0.70 is indicative of bull fatigue and validates the above-70 or overbought reading on the 14-day relative strength index.
Meanwhile, the bearish divergence of the 4-hour chart relative strength index also indicates bullish exhaustion and scope for a pullback.
The pair could fall back to the ascending 5-day simple moving average (SMA) support at 0.6940. A violation there would expose the psychological level of 0.69.
A strong bounce from the 5-day SMA could yield another re-test of 0.70.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.7095
- R2 0.7054
- R1 0.7012
- PP 0.6971
-
- S1 0.6928
- S2 0.6887
- S3 0.6844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces-back to 109.50, losses capped by risk-on mood
USD/JPY trims losses to trade around 109.50 amid a risk-on market profile. Broad-based US dollar weakness could cap the recovery. Friday's US jobs report has revived the talk of a V-shaped recovery. Japan's first-quarter GDP is revised higher.
AUD/USD: Sold-off at 0.7000, defends minor bids
AUD/USD buyers have failed for the second straight trading day to keep gains above the 0.70 mark. The broad recovery in the US dollar from the early dip is weighing on the aussie amid light trading.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI: Bears looking to failure below 200-DMA
Price running close to tough resistance bears looking for a major correction. 61.8% Fib, 200 DMA and prior structure confluence make for string resistance. Divergence supports the case for correction of weekly bullish impulse.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.