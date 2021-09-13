AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes session tops, around 0.7370 region

- AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday near the 0.7335 confluence support.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and might cap the upside.
- Mixed technical indicators further warrant some caution before placing bullish bets.
The AUD/USD pair recovered over 30 pips from one-and-half-week lows touched earlier this Monday and refreshed daily tops heading into the North American session. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.7365-70 area, up over 0.10% for the day.
The prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a strong rally in the US equity futures – was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid a broad-based US dollar strength, buoyed by expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair stalled its recent pullback from the highest level since mid-July near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7106-0.7478 strong rally. This coincides with the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should now act as a key pivotal point amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory but have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hour chart are yet to recover fully from the bearish territory, warranting some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further gains.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.7385-90 region. This is closely followed by the 0.7400 mark, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for a move beyond mid-0.7400s, towards retesting monthly swing highs, around the 0.7475-80 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7335 confluence support should continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards testing sub-0.7300 levels, or the 50% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards mid-0.7200s, en-route the 0.7230-25 support before eventually dropping to the 0.7200 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 0.7170-65 horizontal support, below which bears are likely to aim to retest YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7365
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7308
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.753
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
Breaking: Walmart allows Litecoin payments, all cryptos soar
Walmart has announced a partnership with Litecoin.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.