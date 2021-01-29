AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday low, eyes 50-day EMA retest

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays heavy around mid-0.7600s, stands on a slippery ground off-late.
  • Bearish MACD, notable pullback from 21-day EMA favor sellers.
  • Bulls have multiple trend lines as additional barriers to entry.

AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.7645, down 0.50% intraday, during early Friday. The pair dropped to the lowest in a month the previous day before bouncing off 50-day EMA. However, failure to cross 21-day EMA seems to back the latest weakness amid bearish MACD.

With the failures to cross short-term EMA, needless to mention about resistance lines from early January, AUD/USD sellers keep their eyes on the 50-day EMA, around 0.7590. During the fall, a horizontal area comprising lows marked since December 17, near 0.7645/40, can offer an intermediate halt.

In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-0.7590, the 0.7500 round-figure and December’s low near 0.7460 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 0.7695 will have to cross the 0.7700 threshold before attacking a descending resistance line from January 07, at 0.7755 now.

Should the bullish impulse cross the 0.7755 trend line, another one from January 06, near 0.7780 will lure the AUD/USD buyers.

Overall, AUD/USD is up for correction but the broad bullish trend isn’t faded yet.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7654
Today Daily Change -35 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.46%
Today daily open 0.7689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7729
Daily SMA50 0.7587
Daily SMA100 0.7382
Daily SMA200 0.7153
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7699
Previous Daily Low 0.7592
Previous Weekly High 0.7783
Previous Weekly Low 0.7658
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7552
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7513
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7728
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7767
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7836

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

