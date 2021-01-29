AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday low, eyes 50-day EMA retest

- AUD/USD stays heavy around mid-0.7600s, stands on a slippery ground off-late.
- Bearish MACD, notable pullback from 21-day EMA favor sellers.
- Bulls have multiple trend lines as additional barriers to entry.
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.7645, down 0.50% intraday, during early Friday. The pair dropped to the lowest in a month the previous day before bouncing off 50-day EMA. However, failure to cross 21-day EMA seems to back the latest weakness amid bearish MACD.
With the failures to cross short-term EMA, needless to mention about resistance lines from early January, AUD/USD sellers keep their eyes on the 50-day EMA, around 0.7590. During the fall, a horizontal area comprising lows marked since December 17, near 0.7645/40, can offer an intermediate halt.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-0.7590, the 0.7500 round-figure and December’s low near 0.7460 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 0.7695 will have to cross the 0.7700 threshold before attacking a descending resistance line from January 07, at 0.7755 now.
Should the bullish impulse cross the 0.7755 trend line, another one from January 06, near 0.7780 will lure the AUD/USD buyers.
Overall, AUD/USD is up for correction but the broad bullish trend isn’t faded yet.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7654
|Today Daily Change
|-35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.7689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7729
|Daily SMA50
|0.7587
|Daily SMA100
|0.7382
|Daily SMA200
|0.7153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7699
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7592
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar
AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.