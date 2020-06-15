AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday low beneath three-month-old support line

- AUD/USD extend the downside break of a near-term key support, now resistance.
- 200-day SMA stays on the bears’ radar during the further fall.
- Buyers will look for a clear break above mid-January tops for fresh entry.
AUD/USD drops to 0.6810, intraday low of 0.6803, during the pre-European session on Monday. The pair prints 0.80% loss while trading below an ascending trend line from March 19.
With the sustained trading beneath near-term key support, coupled with RSI declining from the overbought territory, the quote is likely to extend the latest fall.
In doing so, a 200-day SMA level of 0.6665 will be an important support to watch as a break of which could recall April 30 top of 0.6570 on the charts.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the mid-January high near 0.6930 becomes necessary for the bulls to enter while targeting 0.7000.
Though, the pair’s ability to remain strong above 0.7000 will not only enable it to challenge the yearly top of 0.7065 but could also help it probe July 2019 peak surrounding 0.7083.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6814
|Today Daily Change
|-50 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6536
|Daily SMA100
|0.6487
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7065
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
