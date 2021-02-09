AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2-week tops, challenges descending trend-line hurdle

- AUD/USD continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- Strength beyond a descending trend-line has paved the way for additional gains.
- Slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The AUD/USD pair gained traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the 0.7735 region during the first half of the European session.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar – triggered by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields – was seen as a key factor driving the AUD/USD pair higher. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum further beyond a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have again started moving into the positive territory and support prospects for additional gains. However, RSI on hourly charts is already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair seems all set to challenge the 0.7770-75 supply zone and aim back to reclaim the 0.7800 mark.
On the flip side, the 0.7710-0.7700 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then extended to retest sub-0.7600 levels.
AUD/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7694
|Daily SMA50
|0.7628
|Daily SMA100
|0.7407
|Daily SMA200
|0.7194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.765
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
