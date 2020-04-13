AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 1-month tops, eyeing a move beyond 50-DMA

AUD/USD edged higher and climbed to fresh one-month tops on Monday.

The set-up support favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.

Slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart warrant some caution.

The AUD/USD pair climbed to fresh one-month tops, around the 0.6375 region in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond 50-day SMA.

Given last week's sustained move beyond 50% Fibonacci level of 0.7041-0.5509 downfall, some follow-through buying might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems all set to surpass the 0.6400 mark and aim towards testing its next hurdle marked by 61.8% Fibo., around the 0.6470-75 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining any meaningful positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

However, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before initiating fresh bullish positions amid concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

On the flip side, the 0.6330-25 region might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the fall towards testing sub-0.6300 levels.

The 0.6290-85 region coincides with 50% Fibo. level and should act as a strong near-term base for the major, which if broken might negate any near-term bullish bias.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch