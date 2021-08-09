AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains doubtful below 0.7435

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD bounces off one-week low, regains above previous support lines.
  • RSI recovery from oversold conditions backs the rebound.
  • A confluence of 200-SMA, short-term channel resistance challenges recovery moves.

AUD/USD consolidates early Asian losses around 0.7360 while heading into Monday’s European session.

The Aussie pair dropped to the fresh one-week low but couldn’t stay below a downward sloping trend line from July 07, not to forget a short-term rising trend line forming part of the nearby channel.

Given the RSI rebound from the oversold conditions, the quote aims to cross the 100-SMA immediate hurdle surrounding 0.7370. However, any further upside will be challenged by a descending resistance line from August 04, near the 0.7400 round figure.

If at all the AUD/USD bulls manage to stay beyond the 0.7400 threshold, a convergence of 200-SMA and the stated channel’s upper line, near 0.7435 will be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Alternatively, the yearly low surrounding 0.7290-85 remains on the bears’ radar for now ahead of highlighting October 2020 tops surrounding 0.7240.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7358
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.7356
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7389
Daily SMA50 0.7519
Daily SMA100 0.7616
Daily SMA200 0.7607
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7408
Previous Daily Low 0.7346
Previous Weekly High 0.7427
Previous Weekly Low 0.7328
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7369
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7384
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7332
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7307
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7269
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7394
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7432
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7457

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD attempts to recover above 1.1760 ahead of German Trade data

EUR/USD attempts to recover above 1.1760 ahead of German Trade data

EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the currency pair’s recovery attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix data.

EUR/USD News

XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal

XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal

XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on  August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades

Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.

