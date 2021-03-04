AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye 0.7810 resistance confluence

- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high.
- Repeated bounces around 200-bar SMA, bullish MACD favor buyers.
- 100-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line challenge bulls.
AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7800, intraday high of 0.7801, while heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the quote justifies its U-turn ahead of 200-bar SMA, portrayed earlier in Asia, amid the bullish MACD.
That said, the AUD/USD buyers currently eye 0.7810 hurdle comprising 100-bar SMA and a falling trend line from February 25.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the weekly top surrounding 0.7840, a break of which will quickly propel the run-up to February’s peak near 0.8010. During the rise, the 0.7900 threshold can offer a breather to the AUD/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-bar SMA level of 0.7744 needs validation from the one-month-old support line and the previous week’s low, respectively around 0.7727 and 0.7691, to recall the AUD/USD sellers.
Following that, the quote could drop to early February tops around mid-0.7600s.
Overall, AUD/USD remains in an uptrend as shown by an ascending trend line from February 02.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7797
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7781
|Daily SMA50
|0.7729
|Daily SMA100
|0.7519
|Daily SMA200
|0.7304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7838
|Previous Daily Low
|0.777
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7892
