AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery from down under? Not so fast – Confluence Detector

AUD/USD has been on the back foot amid the risk-off mood stemming from rising US coronavirus deaths, Melbourne's lockdown, and other factors. Can the Aussie recover? The technical positioning is not promising for the bulls.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that Aussie/USD faces resistance at 0.6966, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
The next target is 0.6988, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the Bollinger Band one-day Upper.
Immediate support is at 0.6930, which is the confluence of the BB 4h-Lower, the SMA 10-one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Strong support is at 0.6909, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the SMA 100-4h converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.