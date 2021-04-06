AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovers intraday losses, bearish potential intact

- AUD/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the 0.7600 mark.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the pair.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair recovered around 30-35 pips from the 0.7600 neighbourhood and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below mid-0.7600s.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its intraday gains amid sliding US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, a weaker opening in the US equity markets kept a lid on any strong gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, the post-RBA uptick on Tuesday faltered near the 0.7660-65 supply zone. The subsequent downfall shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. However, the emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further declines.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started moving into the positive territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. Hence, a sustained move beyond the 0.7660-65 region is needed to confirm that the AUD/USD pair might have already bottomed in the near term.
Looking at the broader picture, the mentioned barrier coincides with a bearish head-and-shoulders neckline support breakpoint. Repeated failures near the support-turned-resistance favour bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of an over one-month-old downward trajectory.
A convincing break below the 0.7600 mark will reaffirm the bearish outlook and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to slide back towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region. Bears might then drag the pair further to the 0.7500 psychological mark en-route the next relevant support near the 0.7460 region.
Conversely, some follow-through buying beyond the 0.7660-65 region, which now coincides with the 50-day SMA, might trigger a short-covering move. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the recovery move and aim back to reclaim the 0.7700 mark before climbing to the 0.7755-60 heavy supply zone.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7643
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7683
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7641
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
