AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovers from three-week lows, upside seems limited

- Oversold RSI on hourly charts assisted AUD/USD to rebound from descending channel support.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off impulse underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
- Any further recovery might confront stiff resistance near the 0.7300 mark and remain capped.
The AUD/USD pair managed to recover its intraday losses and climbed back closer to daily tops, around the 0.7360 region during the early North American session. Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts assisted the pair to find decent support near the lower boundary of a near two-week-old descending trend channel.
However, the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar – amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement – might continue to act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse in the markets might further collaborate to cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
Even from a technical perspective, last week's sustained break below the 0.7300 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still far from being in the oversold territory, warranting some caution before positioning for any further recovery.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7300 mark. This, in turn, should cap the AUD/USD pair near the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 0.7315 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared will negate the negative bias.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 0.7220 area, now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Some follow-through selling will mark a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.7100 round figure, or YTD lows touched on August 20.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7332
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7507
|Daily SMA200
|0.7605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7323
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7262
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7377
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7262
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
