AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds but bearish bias remains intact

- AUD/USD rebounds to test the 21-SMA resistance on the 4H chart.
- The aussie remains poised to test the triangle support at 0.7436.
- RSI edges higher but remains below the midline.
AUD/USD is looking to extend its recovery following a dip to the 0.7450 support area, as the bears take a breather before resuming the next downswing.
The aussie remains weighed down by the mixed Australian employment data and slowing Chinese growth concerns. However, the resumption in the US dollar’s decline, in the wake of dovish Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, saves the day for the aussie bulls.
Looking at AUD/USD’s four-hour chart, the price is trending within a symmetrical triangle formation, facing a bunch of healthy resistance levels on its recovery attempt.
Immediate resistance is seen at the horizontal 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7470, above which the confluence of the triangle resistance and bearish 50-SMA near 0.7483 will come into play.
A sustained break above the latter will confirm a triangle breakout, opening doors for a test of the 0.7500 round number and beyond.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) inching higher while still below the midline, keeps the selling interest alive.
Therefore, a failure to find acceptance above the 21-DMA barrier could revive the bearish momentum towards the triangle support at 0.7436. The next bearish target appears at 0.7400.
AUD/USD additional levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7474
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7514
|Daily SMA50
|0.7653
|Daily SMA100
|0.7681
|Daily SMA200
|0.7585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7487
|Previous Daily Low
|0.743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7445
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
