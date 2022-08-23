AUD/USD consolidates recent losses at monthly low, picks up bids to refresh daily top of late.

RSI, MACD favor corrective pullback from the key Fibonacci retracement level.

Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA restrict recovery moves before month-start peak.

AUD/USD renews intraday high around 0.6900 as bears take a breather during Tuesday’s Asian session.

The Aussie pair’s recovery takes clues from the RSI (14) rebound from the oversold territory, as well as the bullish MACD signals.

However, a week-long downward sloping resistance line precedes the 200-SMA to test the AUD/USD bulls respectively around 0.6910 and 0.6925.

Following that, the pair’s upward trajectory towards the early-month high of 0.7048 can’t be ruled out. Though, the 0.7000 threshold may act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated run-up.

Meanwhile, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August upside, near 0.6850, restricts short-term AUD/USD declines.

Also acting as short-term support is a descending trend line from August 10, close to 0.6815 by the press time.

In a case where the Aussie bears dominate past 0.6815, the 0.6800 round figure and the previous monthly low near 0.6680 could flash on their radar.

Overall, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s watch list unless the quote breaks the 0.6925 hurdle.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish