AUD/USD Price Analysis: Range play continues, forms a symmetrical triangle ahead of Fed

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
  • A symmetrical triangle formation warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a retest of monthly swing lows.

The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and continued with its two-way price moves through the early European session on Wednesday. The pair remained confined in a narrow trading band held since the beginning of this week and was last seen hovering around the 0.7740-35 region.

The rangebound trading between two converging trend-lines constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on hourly charts. This is often categorized as a continuation pattern, though there are instances when a symmetrical triangle marks an important trend reversal. That said, the next leg of a directional move can only be determined after a valid breakout.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been drifting lower but are yet to confirm a bearish bias. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing any aggressive bets. The 0.7700 round-figure mark has been acting as strong support, which, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A convincing break below the mentioned level will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. Subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the major to the 0.7655-50 intermediate support en-route monthly swing lows near the 0.7620 region. Some follow-through selling below the 0.7600 mark will set the stage for additional weakness.

On the flip side, any meaningful move up beyond the triangle hurdle, around the 0.7745-50 region is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7800 round-figure mark. That said, a sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the AUD/USD pair further towards the next major resistance, around the 0.7835-40 heavy supply zone tested earlier this March.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7735
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.7746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7785
Daily SMA50 0.7742
Daily SMA100 0.7576
Daily SMA200 0.7343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7761
Previous Daily Low 0.7711
Previous Weekly High 0.7801
Previous Weekly Low 0.762
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7717
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7689
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7667
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7767
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7818

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

