AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback risks mount with multiple Doji candles

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD's daily chart shows signs of buyer fatigue. 
  • A pullback to former hurdle-turned-support looks to be in the offing.

AUD/USD has traded back and forth so far today, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision, for the fourth straight day. 

The multiple Doji candles have appeared following a near 90-degree rise from 0.6991 to 0.7340. In other words, indecision looks to be predominantly among the bulls. As such, a pullback could be in the offing, more so, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears. 

The immediate support is seen at 0.7243 (Oct. 9 high), followed by the 50-day simple moving average at 0.7174. 

On the higher side, the Nov. 9 high of  0.7340 is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7282
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7279
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7138
Daily SMA50 0.7175
Daily SMA100 0.714
Daily SMA200 0.682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7319
Previous Daily Low 0.726
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7253
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7226
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7193
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7312
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7345
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7372

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

