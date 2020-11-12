AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback risks mount with multiple Doji candles

AUD/USD's daily chart shows signs of buyer fatigue.

A pullback to former hurdle-turned-support looks to be in the offing.

AUD/USD has traded back and forth so far today, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision, for the fourth straight day.

The multiple Doji candles have appeared following a near 90-degree rise from 0.6991 to 0.7340. In other words, indecision looks to be predominantly among the bulls. As such, a pullback could be in the offing, more so, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears.

The immediate support is seen at 0.7243 (Oct. 9 high), followed by the 50-day simple moving average at 0.7174.

On the higher side, the Nov. 9 high of 0.7340 is the level to beat for the bulls.

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels