AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback risks mount with multiple Doji candles

- AUD/USD's daily chart shows signs of buyer fatigue.
- A pullback to former hurdle-turned-support looks to be in the offing.
AUD/USD has traded back and forth so far today, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision, for the fourth straight day.
The multiple Doji candles have appeared following a near 90-degree rise from 0.6991 to 0.7340. In other words, indecision looks to be predominantly among the bulls. As such, a pullback could be in the offing, more so, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears.
The immediate support is seen at 0.7243 (Oct. 9 high), followed by the 50-day simple moving average at 0.7174.
On the higher side, the Nov. 9 high of 0.7340 is the level to beat for the bulls.
Daily chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7282
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7138
|Daily SMA50
|0.7175
|Daily SMA100
|0.714
|Daily SMA200
|0.682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.726
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7372
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases below 0.7300 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD pares back gains, trading below 0.7300 as markets turn cautiously optimistic amid surging coronavirus cases in the US and vaccine hopes. The bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts.
USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats
USD/JPY remains pressured below 105.50, easing from three-week top flashed on Wednesday. The US dollar loses ground across the board amid higher Asian equities. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
