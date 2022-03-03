AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 0.7230

- AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, mildly offered around January’s peak.
- Resistance-turned-support from mid-November, 50% Fibonacci retracement limits further downside.
- Multiple hurdles to challenge bulls below 0.7371, oscillators favor upside momentum.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around a seven-week high, pressured towards the intraday low of 0.7275 during early Thursday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Aussie pair takes a U-turn from the multi-day high marked the previous day.
However, the quote holds on to the latest breakout of a descending trend line from November 15.
Other than the trend line breakout, bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI line also favor the AUD/USD buyers until the quote drops back below the previous resistance line, near 0.7260 at the latest. It’s worth noting that the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s downside from October 2021 to January 2022 adds strength to the 0.7260 support.
Even if the quote breaks the 0.7230 support, the 100-DMA level of 0.7230 will try to defend the AUD/USD bulls, failing to which can recall the early January’s low near 0.7130 to the chart.
Meanwhile, the pair’s fresh upside will aim for January’s top of 0.7315 but the 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibo, close 0.7330-35, will challenge the pair bulls afterward.
In a case where the AUD/USD prices rise past 0.7335, the November 15 swing high of 0.7371 will be crucial resistance to watch.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7287
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.7304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7237
|Daily SMA200
|0.7328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7239
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
