AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback moves eye 0.7200 on Doji near monthly hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD retreats from a fortnight high, tests bulls during three-day uptrend.
  • Bearish candlestick near the five-week-old descending trend line keeps sellers hopeful.
  • 200-SMA, ascending trend line from January 28 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

AUD/USD bulls take a breather at weekly top, up 0.10% near 0.7225 during early Wednesday morning in Europe.

In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the bearish Doji formation at the descending resistance line from January 20. Also favoring sellers is the steady RSI.

The latest pullback, however, has a limited downside as a one-week-old support line challenges the immediate declines around 0.7190.

Following that, a convergence of the 200-SMA and monthly rising trend line will offer strong support to the AUD/USD bears around 0.7160, a break of which won’t hesitate to recall the 0.7100 levels on the chart.

Alternatively, recovery moves need to provide a clear upside break of the stated resistance line near 0.7235-40.

Even if the pair remains firmer around 0.7240, a monthly high of 0.7250 and late January’s peak of 0.7277 will test the AUD/USD bulls before giving them controls.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7224
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.7217
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7134
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7242
Daily SMA200 0.7343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7234
Previous Daily Low 0.7173
Previous Weekly High 0.7229
Previous Weekly Low 0.7086
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7196
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7182
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.712
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7243
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7269
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bull flag could be decpetive vs. fundamentals

EUR/USD bull flag could be decpetive vs. fundamentals

EUR/USD bulls days could be numbered and the bull flag nullified. Bears stay in charge in a slow grind to the downside of the bearish channel. The price continues to deteriorate, slowly but surely into a deeper test of the bullish hourly impulse.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls are hopeful below 1.3600 for a fresh rally

GBP/USD: Bulls are hopeful below 1.3600 for a fresh rally

The GBP/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 1.3576-1.3604 after a juggernaut rally from Tuesday's low of 1.3538. On an intraday scale, the cable is forming a bullish pennant pattern which signals a consolidation phase after a strong upside move and leads to a further upside in the coming trading sessions.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains side-lined around $1,900 amid Ukraine standoff

Gold remains side-lined around $1,900 amid Ukraine standoff

Gold price is pivoting around $1,900, lacking a clear directional bias this Wednesday, as investors rethink the geopolitical risks surrounding the Ukraine standoff, especially after the Western sanctions imposed on Russia a day before.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains but upside remains capped

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains but upside remains capped

Shiba Inu price experienced a sell-off along with other altcoins in the market as Bitcoin price failed to sustain. As a result, SHIB has sliced through a crucial barrier and is currently bouncing off another one.  Shiba Inu price sliced through the $0.0000283 support level.

Read more

Stock bounce likely to be temporary

Stock bounce likely to be temporary

Oversold stock markets have found some relief in the short-term, but prevailing risk off sentiment should gain the upper hand soon once the next development in the Russia-Ukraine crisis arrives. After the losses of Friday and Monday a bounce of some sort was to have been expected.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures