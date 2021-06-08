AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pressured inside rising channel below 0.7800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD eases from upper end of the short-term trading range.
  • Upbeat RSI, successful trading above 200-HMA joins bullish chart pattern to favor buyers.
  • 0.7715, channel’s resistance line add filters to moves.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low to 0.7751 in a fresh downswing during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair steps back from a one-week-old horizontal resistance area.

However, an ascending RSI line and the pair’s ability to stay beyond 200-HMA, coupled with a two-day-long rising channel formation, keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful.

It’s worth noting that multiple lows from last Wednesday offer extra support around 0.7715, in addition to the stated channel’s lower line near 0.7748 and 200-HMA level of 0.7730. Furthermore, the 0.7700 threshold offers an additional check before giving controls to the AUD/USD sellers.

Meanwhile, a clear upside break of 0.7770 immediate hurdle will be challenged by the channel’s upper line of 0.7780. Though, a sustained run-up beyond 0.7780 will not hesitate to aim for the 0.7800 and the multiple stops to the north around 0.7820.

Overall, AUD/USD remains sidelines but bulls keep the driving seat, despite the latest pullback.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7754
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.7755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7748
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.7538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7794
Previous Daily Low 0.7726
Previous Weekly High 0.7774
Previous Weekly Low 0.7644
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.769
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7791
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7826
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Ask any questions about trading!

Join Actionable Trade Ideas webinars every week!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag

EUR/USD: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag

EUR/USD consolidates recent gains amid a subdued initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair jumped to the highest in a week the previous day but couldn’t stay beyond 100-SMA, recently around 1.2190.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.

GBP/USD News

VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook

VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook

VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross

Read more

‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?

‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?

‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures