AUD/USD Price Analysis: Positive above 0.6600 amid bullish MACD, break of yearly trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains mildly positive after clearing short-term key resistance.
  • 21-day SMA guards immediate advances, bears will wait for a sustained break below 0.6585.

AUD/USD registers modest gains to 0.6625 during the initial trading session on Thursday. The pair recently cleared a downward sloping trend line since January 01, 2020, with MACD turning bullish for the first time in two weeks.

Even so, a 21-day SMA level of 0.6645 questions the short-term buyers, a break of which could escalate the recovery moves towards early February lows surrounding 0.6660.

If at all Aussie prices manage to remain positive past-0.6660, 0.6700 and the previous month top surrounding 0.6775 will return to the chart.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below resistance-turned-support, around 0.6600, will need validation from a sustained downtick of 0.6585.

In doing so, sellers can take aim at 0.6525 and 0.6500 ahead of targeting the multi-year bottom close to 0.6430.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6624
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.6623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6645
Daily SMA50 0.6776
Daily SMA100 0.6812
Daily SMA200 0.6836
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6628
Previous Daily Low 0.6576
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6596
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.659
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6557
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6661
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6694

 

 

