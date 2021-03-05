AUD/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to over three-week lows, around 0.7675-70 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third straight day and tumbled to fresh multi-month lows.
  • The set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
  • Only a sustained move back above the 0.7765-70 region will negate the near-term bearish outlook.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh multi-week lows, around the 0.7675 region in the last hour. The downfall marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.

From a technical perspective, bearish acceptance below the 0.7700 round-figure mark might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory. The AUD/USD pair seems all set to extend the recent sharp rejection slide from the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops.

The bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory. Hence, a subsequent fall towards testing intermediate support, around the 0.7610-0.7600 congestion zone, remains a distinct possibility.

The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6990-0.8008 strong positive move. Some follow-through weakness below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7500 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 0.7700 level now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any further recovery beyond the mentioned handle might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.7765-70 region.

The AUD/USD pair needs to decisively break through the said hurdle to negate the near-term bearish outlook. This, in turn, might trigger a short-covering move, which should assist bulls to reclaim the 0.7800 mark and aim to test the next relevant resistance near the 0.7835-40 supply zone.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7677
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 0.7727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.7526
Daily SMA200 0.7309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

