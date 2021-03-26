AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pierces 0.7600 inside short-term falling wedge

- AUD/USD crosses falling trend line from Tuesday but needs confirmation of a bullish chart pattern.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside filters, bullish MACD and trend line breakout favor short-term buyers.
AUD/USD takes bids near 0.7610, up 0.40% intraday, during early Friday. In doing so, the aussie pair snaps a three-day losing streak while crossing the immediate resistance line.
Although bullish MACD and break of the short-term hurdle favor intraday bulls, the upper line of the one-week-old falling wedge bullish formation needs a breakout for the further rise of AUD/USD.
While a clear break of 0.7635 should theoretically aim for the monthly top of 0.7850, a 200-HMA level of 0.7705 can offer an intermediate halt during the rally.
Alternatively, pullback moves below the resistance-turned-support, at 0.7600, can re-test a three-day-long descending support line 0.7565.
However, the quote’s further weakness past-0.7565 will be tested by the stated wedge’s lower line around 0.7535.
To sum up, AUD/USD portrayed corrective pullback amid risk-on mood but needs validation before recalling the buyers.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.761
|Today Daily Change
|31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.7579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7616
|Daily SMA200
|0.737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7706
