AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair treads water above 0.6400, with tendency towards downside

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
  • AUD/USD bears are active after US data continues to show strength.
  • Monthly low at 0.6364 could be a minor support amid the selling bias.
  • Seven-day EMA emerges to be a key barrier, following the 0.6500 psychological level.

AUD/USD struggles to hold ground from the losing streak, hovering around 0.6400 during the Asian session on Monday. The AUD/USD pair is experiencing downward pressure due to improved employment and manufacturing survey data. Traders await Australia’s preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI scheduled to release later in the week, seeking fresh impetus on Australian economic activities.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line indicates the selling bias in the pair as it stays in the negative territory. The monthly low at 0.6364 that was marked on Thursday, appears to be the immediate support. A collapse below the latter could push the pair to navigate the region around 0.6300 psychological level.

In the short-term, the bearish sentiment of the AUD/USD pair remains unchanged until the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50.

On the upside, the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6441 emerges to be a key barrier. A break above that level could provide support to the AUD/USD pair to explore around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6489, followed by the 0.6500 psychological level.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

AUD/USD: Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6403
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.6411
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6574
Daily SMA50 0.6676
Daily SMA100 0.6669
Daily SMA200 0.6734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6429
Previous Daily Low 0.6379
Previous Weekly High 0.6522
Previous Weekly Low 0.6364
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.641
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6398
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6384
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6433
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6483

 

 

