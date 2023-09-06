AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair struggles to hold ground, trades around 0.6380

- AUD/USD consolidates after Australia’s upbeat GDP data.
- Momentum indicators suggest that the pair remains to be bearish in the short term.
- The region near 0.6350 psychological level emerges as the immediate support.
AUD/USD extends its losses, trading lower around 0.6380 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair experiences downward pressure due to the firmer US Dollar (USD) as investors appear to be increasingly accepting the reduced likelihood of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) during the upcoming September policy meeting.
However, Australia’s upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data is providing minor support to the AUD/USD pair. As said, GDP (MoM) showed a growth of 0.4% in the second quarter, exceeding the expectations of 0.3%. The index grew by 0.2% in the first quarter. GDP (YoY) for the said quarter reduced to a growth of 2.1% from the previous reading of 2.3%. This was expected to grow at a rate of 1.7%.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line lies below the centerline but remains above the signal line. This suggests that the recent momentum is relatively subdued.
The pair could meet the immediate support around the weekly low at 0.6357 lined up with the 0.6350 psychological level.
On the upside, the pair could face a challenge around the 0.6400 psychological level. A firm break above the latter could open the doors for the AUD/USD pair to explore the region around the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6467 aligned to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6484.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50, which suggests the AUD/USD pair remains to be bearish in the short term.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
AUD/USD: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6379
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6451
|Daily SMA50
|0.6596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6465
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6358
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6400 amid Australian GDP beat, USD pullback
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6400, as traders digest upbeat Australian Q2 GDP data. The Aussie also finds support from a broad US Dollar pullback, despite a cautious market mood. The focus shifts to the US data for a fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY off YTD peak, posts modest losses around 147.50
USD/JPY retreats to near 147.50 after hitting a fresh YTD peak, snapping a three-day winning streak. Intervention fears and a softer risk tone underpin the JPY and exert pressure on the pair. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy stance should help limit any meaningful corrective slide.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support Premium
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
Investors grow wary of inflation expectations
The significant development overnight came from Oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. So, while Oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.