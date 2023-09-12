AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair faces challenges near 0.6420 to extend gains

- AUD/USD struggles to continue the winning streak due to a slight negative bias.
- MACD is signaling a momentum shift towards a reversal move.
- The 0.6400 psychological level emerges as the initial support following the previous week’s low.
- Key resistance appears at the 21-day EMA lined up with the 0.6450 psychological level.
AUD/USD pair struggles to extend its recent winning streak, hovering with a slight negative bias around the 0.6420 level during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to the release of Australia’s disappointing Westpac Consumer Confidence (Sep), which fell by 1.5% compared to the previous decline of 0.4%. However, the pullback in the US Dollar (USD) has provided the support to underpin the AUD/USD pair.
The pair may encounter initial support around 0.6400 psychological level. A firm break below the level could put pressure on the AUD/USD pair to navigate the area around the previous week’s low at 0.6357 lined up with the 0.6350 psychological level.
On the upside, a significant resistance level for the AUD/USD pair appears at the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6448 lined up with the 0.6450 psychological level, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6483 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the centerline but shows divergence above the signal line. This configuration suggests a potential shift in momentum in the market, which can be seen as a signal that the recent downtrend may be losing strength, and a reversal move in the asset's price might be on the horizon.
However, the traders of the AUD/USD pair will likely observe the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which suggests a bearish sentiment in the short term as it lies below the 50 level.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6424
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6435
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6428
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6624
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6378
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6422
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6392
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6464
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
