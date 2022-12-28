- AUD/USD displayed a steep fall to near 0.6735 amid a V-shape recovery in the US Dollar Index.
- A breakdown of 0.6719 will result in the termination of the bullish trend for the Aussie asset.
- The RSI (14) is in an oversold position while the higher lows structure in the asset has yet not been scrapped.
The AUD/USD pair displayed a perpendicular fall after finding significant offers near the round-level resistance at 0.6800 on Wednesday. The Aussie asset has extended its losses as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed dramatically.
The US Dollar Index has witnessed a sharp recovery to near 104.20 and is expected to extend its gains further amid sheer volatility in the festive week. The impact of sheer volatility is also visible on United States equities as S&P500 slipped vigorously on Wednesday.
On an hourly scale, the Aussie asset is continuously forming higher lows, which indicates that the pair is in an upwards trend. The major has dropped sharply from 0.6800 and a breakdown of December 27 low at 0.6719 will result in the termination of the bullish trend. Therefore, it is high time that a responsive buying action toward the Australian Dollar could save Aussie bulls.
The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6735 could act as a support for the asset. Apart from that, an occurrence of a bullish positive divergence is visible as the asset has not made a lower low yet while the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14), has made a lower low. An oversold position from the momentum oscillator in an upside trend indicates a bargain buy for the market participants.
For a reversal move, the Aussie asset needs to surpass December 22 high at 0.6756, which will drive the asset toward Wednesday’s high around 0.6800, followed by December 13 high around 0.6880.
On the contrary, a breakdown of December 27 low at 0.6719 will drag the major towards December 15 low around 0.6677. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward December 20 low at 0.6629.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6742
|Daily SMA50
|0.6618
|Daily SMA100
|0.6652
|Daily SMA200
|0.6874
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6767
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
