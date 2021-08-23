AUD/USD Price Analysis: Oversold conditions, risk-on mood fuel a rebound towards 0.7200

- AUD/USD bounces off a dip to near yearly lows of 0.7105.
- Aussie re-opening optimism and risk-on mood underpin the aussie.
- 23.6% Fibo level to challenge the road to recovery for AUD bulls.
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce from three-week lows of 0.7105, as it looks to recapture the 0.7200 round number.
The aussie benefits from the risk-on market mood-driven broad US dollar weakness. Further, the Australian re-opening optimism outweighs the Delta covid variant concerns, especially after the country’s PM Scott Morrison called on the state leaders to stick to their plan to re-open.
As observed on the pair’s daily chart, the bulls are attempting a bounce in the Asian trades this Monday, looking to take out the immediate resistance at 0.7172, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the sell-off from the August 13 peak to the yearly lows reached last Friday.
Recapturing the latter is critical to extending the recovery momentum towards 0.7200.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also rebounding from the oversold region, backing the corrective pullback.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the bulls fail to defend the intraday low at 0.7119, then a test of the multi-month lows of 0.7105 would be inevitable.
Further south, sellers could then aim for the 0.7050 psychological barrier.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7331
|Daily SMA50
|0.743
|Daily SMA100
|0.7583
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7208
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
