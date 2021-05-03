AUD/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot between 100-SMA, monthly support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, drops for second consecutive day.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross key SMA favor bears.
  • 200-SMA adds to the downside filters ahead of the key Fibonacci retracement levels.

AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.7713, down 0.05% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the quote stays below 100-day SMA amid bearish MACD.

It should, however, be noted that an upward sloping trend line from April 01, near 0.7700, followed by a 200-SMA level of 0.7687, offers tough nuts to crack for AUD/USD sellers.

Also acting as the key supports are 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around 0.7675 and 0.7640.

Meanwhile, recovery moves may fail to catch AUD/USD buyer’s attention unless successfully crossing 100-SMA level around 0.7730.

Even if the quote manages to stay beyond 0.7730, Thursday’s low of 0.7749 and the latest swing high close to 0.7785 will keep testing the pair’s upside ahead of highlighting the 0.7820 level to the bulls.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7715
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.7716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7709
Daily SMA50 0.772
Daily SMA100 0.7703
Daily SMA200 0.7465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7785
Previous Daily Low 0.7696
Previous Weekly High 0.7819
Previous Weekly Low 0.7696
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7751
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.768
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7643
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7822
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7859

 

 

