AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off two-month-old support to regain 0.7300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD poised for second weekly drops, consolidates losses of late.
  • Sustained downside break of key SMA, descending RSI line favor sellers.
  • Bulls need to cross 50-DMA for entries, 0.7220 lures bears during fresh downside.

AUD/USD struggles to keep rebound from the short-term key horizontal support around 0.7300, up 0.10% intraday heading into Friday’s European session.

The quote dropped to the two-week low the previous day while contributing towards a second weekly loss.

However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July remains unbroken on a daily closing and hence triggered the latest corrective pullback. Even so, AUD/USD prices remain below the key moving averages and the downward sloping RSI line hints at further weakness.

Hence, the pair sellers are waiting for a clear downside past 0.7280 before testing the August 27 low near 0.7220.

If the AUD/USD prices fail to recover from 0.7220, the yearly low surrounding 0.7100 should return to the chart.

Meanwhile, 20-DMA and 50-DMA, respectively near 0.7330 and 0.7345, restrict short-term AUD/USD upside.

Should the pair buyers remain dominant past 0.7345, the 0.7400 threshold and August month’s top near 0.7430 may challenge them ahead of directing to the monthly peak of 0.7478.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7296
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.7287
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7325
Daily SMA50 0.735
Daily SMA100 0.7511
Daily SMA200 0.7606
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7348
Previous Daily Low 0.7274
Previous Weekly High 0.7469
Previous Weekly Low 0.7345
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7319
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7258
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7332
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7377
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

