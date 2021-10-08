AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off three-week tops, attacks 0.7300 as China woes resurface

- AUD/USD eases from multi-week tops amid China concerns.
- Acceptance above the 50-DMA barrier is critical for the AUD bulls.
- Focus shifts to the critical US Nonfarm payrolls data.
AUD/USD has wiped out early gains and trades mildly offered during mid-Asia this Friday, as investors digest the latest discouraging news from China’s troubled property sector amid the return of full markets.
Read: China Evergrande Update: Jumbo Fortune Enterprises set to default on its $260 million payment
The aussie bulls also turn cautious ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which will cement the Fed’s tapering as early as next month.
However, the downside could remain cushioned by the big beat on the Chinese Caixin Services PMI, with the dragon nation’s services sector returning to expansion in September.
As observed on the pair’s daily chart, the aussie is retracing below the critical horizontal 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA), with the next downside target seen at the mildly bearish 21-DMA at 0.7280.
Further south, the rising trendline connecting the recent lows at 0.7251 could be challenged by the buyers.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flatlined just above the 50.00 level, suggesting that the bulls are lacking a conviction for now.
However, the upside potential remains intact should the aussie bulls find a strong foothold above the 50-DMA on a daily closing basis.
The next significant goal for the AUD optimists could be seen at the 0.7350 psychological level if the three-week highs of 0.7325 gives way.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7306
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7278
|Daily SMA50
|0.7307
|Daily SMA100
|0.7435
|Daily SMA200
|0.7581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7269
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7304
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
