AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows but under 0.6900 to print three-day losing streak

- AUD/USD portrays a short-term descending triangle inside one-week-old falling trend line.
- A confluence of 200-HMA, weekly resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement offers near-term strong resistance.
- Weekly low holds the key to the pair’s further downside.
AUD/USD recovers from intraday low of 0.6837 to 0.6865 during the early Wednesday’s trading. Even so, the pair posts 0.28% losses on a day while favoring the bears for the third day in a row.
The Aussie pair’s latest U-turn highlights a short-term descending triangle for the buyers, which in turn gives rise to hopes of further upside. However, 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of June 10-15 downside and a falling trend line from June 10 becomes a tough resistance on the upside.
As a result, the quote’s upside break of the said triangle’s resistance, currently around 0.6905, needs validation from 0.6920 key barrier to challenge the weekly top near 0.6975.
Alternatively, a downside break below 0.6835 could refresh the week’s bottom while thrashing the current trough close to 0.6775.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6867
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6807
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.6491
|Daily SMA200
|0.6666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6923
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6852
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7065
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6992
