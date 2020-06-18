AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows but under 0.6900 to print three-day losing streak

  • AUD/USD portrays a short-term descending triangle inside one-week-old falling trend line.
  • A confluence of 200-HMA, weekly resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement offers near-term strong resistance.
  • Weekly low holds the key to the pair’s further downside.

AUD/USD recovers from intraday low of 0.6837 to 0.6865 during the early Wednesday’s trading. Even so, the pair posts 0.28% losses on a day while favoring the bears for the third day in a row.

The Aussie pair’s latest U-turn highlights a short-term descending triangle for the buyers, which in turn gives rise to hopes of further upside. However, 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of June 10-15 downside and a falling trend line from June 10 becomes a tough resistance on the upside.

As a result, the quote’s upside break of the said triangle’s resistance, currently around 0.6905, needs validation from 0.6920 key barrier to challenge the weekly top near 0.6975.

Alternatively, a downside break below 0.6835 could refresh the week’s bottom while thrashing the current trough close to 0.6775.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6867
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 0.6884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6807
Daily SMA50 0.6581
Daily SMA100 0.6491
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6923
Previous Daily Low 0.6852
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6879
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6896
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6921
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6992

 

 

