AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows but under 0.6900 to print three-day losing streak

AUD/USD portrays a short-term descending triangle inside one-week-old falling trend line.

A confluence of 200-HMA, weekly resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement offers near-term strong resistance.

Weekly low holds the key to the pair’s further downside.

AUD/USD recovers from intraday low of 0.6837 to 0.6865 during the early Wednesday’s trading. Even so, the pair posts 0.28% losses on a day while favoring the bears for the third day in a row.

The Aussie pair’s latest U-turn highlights a short-term descending triangle for the buyers, which in turn gives rise to hopes of further upside. However, 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of June 10-15 downside and a falling trend line from June 10 becomes a tough resistance on the upside.

As a result, the quote’s upside break of the said triangle’s resistance, currently around 0.6905, needs validation from 0.6920 key barrier to challenge the weekly top near 0.6975.

Alternatively, a downside break below 0.6835 could refresh the week’s bottom while thrashing the current trough close to 0.6775.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected