AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows, but immediate bias remains bearish

- AUD/USD seems to be tracking the S&P500 futures.
- AUD's hourly chart remains bearish despite the minor bounce from session lows.
The Aussie dollar is trimming losses, possibly tracking the recovery in the US stock futures, but remains in the bearish territory under 0.6358.
The AUD/USD pair is trading near 0.6335 at press time, representing a 0.24% drop on the day, having hit a session low of 0.6326 during the early Asian trading hours.
The S&P 500 futures fell by over 2% early Monday as Goldman Sachs downplayed the historical OPEC+ oil output cut deal, calling it insufficient to rebalance the market, which is currently staring at unprecedented coronavirus-induced demand destruction. Further, the surge in the new coronavirus cases in China likely added to bearish pressures around the stock futures.
However, in index futures have regained some poise in the last hour or so and are currently reporting a 1% decline. That may have helped the Aussie dollar recover from the session low.
The pair, however, remains below 0.6358, meaning the lower high on the hourly chart is still intact. That coupled with the bearish divergence of the 14-hour relative strength index suggests scope for a deeper drop toward 0.63.
A break above the lower high of 0.6358 is needed to invalidate or weaken the immediate bearish case.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6339
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6349
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.605
|Daily SMA50
|0.6387
|Daily SMA100
|0.6626
|Daily SMA200
|0.6729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6312
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6432
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY testing below the 108 level in thin trading conditions
It is a very thin market out there today with the Easter holidays, with most of the major markets out on holiday. USD/JPY is subsequently taking a dive and testing the 108 figure with a low of 107.99 made, falling from a high of 108.52.
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
Oil turns green as traders reassess historic OPEC+ output cut deal
Oil benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic are gaining altitude, possibly in a delayed reaction to the decision by the world's top producers to agree to a historic output cut deal to help rebalance the market. The deal marks an end of the Saudi-Russia oil price war.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.
S&P 500 Futures drop above 1.0%, US Treasury yeilds remain mildly positive
A mixed play between the US stock futures and Treasury yields can be witnessed amid a lack of major activity during Monday’s Asian session. US virus updates, comments from Fed’s Kashkari seems to have weighed on the trading sentiment.