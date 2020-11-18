AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off intraday low as 10-day SMA probes monthly support break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends Tuesday’s losses, keeps downside break of a support line stretched from November 02.
  • RSI eases from higher range, backs further downside.
  • 0.7340 becomes the key upside barrier, for now.

AUD/USD pulls back from the day’s low of 0.7271, to currently around 0.7286, during early Wednesday. Although 10-day SMA restricts the pair’s immediate downside, downward sloping RSI joins break of short-term support line, now resistance, to favor the sellers.

As a result, AUD/USD bears are waiting for clear declines past-10-day SMA, at 0.7278 now, for fresh entries. In doing so, the October high near 0.7245 and the 50-day SMA level of 0.7175 will become their targets.

It should, however, be noted that the 0.7200 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt between 0.7245 and 0.7175 supports.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the previous support, near 0.7295 now, will need to cross the 0.7300 round-figure to challenge the monthly high, flashed twice, of 0.7340.

In a case where the AUD/USD bulls manage to cross 0.7340, the mid-September high near 0.7345 can test the strength of upside momentum towards the 0.7400 threshold that holds the key to further north-run eyeing April high of 0.7415.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7282
Today Daily Change -20 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 0.7302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.718
Daily SMA50 0.7177
Daily SMA100 0.7156
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.734
Previous Daily Low 0.7288
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.722
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.732
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7332
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7362
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7383

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate

USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate

USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support

Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the back drop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.

Gold news

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.

Read more

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures