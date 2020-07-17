AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off intraday high but stays above 200-HMA

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD recedes from 0.6985 in the latest pullback moves.
  • 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate downside.
  • A two-day-old falling trend line restricts short-term advances.

AUD/USD eases to 0.6978, up 0.15% on a day, during Friday’s Asian session. The aussie pair seems to fade the upside momentum despite carrying its pullback moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14-15 upside and 200-HMA.

Though, bears will wait for entries unless the AUD/USD prices refresh the daily low of 0.6962. In doing so, the quote will have to break the key moving average and stated the Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6970/65.

If at all sellers tighten their grip past-0.6960, the odds of the pair’s declines to the monthly low near 0.6925 and then to 0.6900 round-figures can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the quote’s further recoveries will have to cross the immediate resistance line, at 0.7003, to challenge Wednesday’s peak, also the highest in the month, around 0.7040.

During the pair’s sustained rise above 0.7040, the June month peak surrounding 0.7065 and 0.7100 threshold can lure the bulls.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6978
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6928
Daily SMA50 0.68
Daily SMA100 0.6543
Daily SMA200 0.6681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7016
Previous Daily Low 0.6962
Previous Weekly High 0.7001
Previous Weekly Low 0.6922
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6983
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7003
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7057

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

