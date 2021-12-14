AUD/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to retest 0.7000

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday recovery from a one-week low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders amid renewed COVID-19 jitters.
The AUD/USD pair attracted some buying near support marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.6993-0.7188 recent move up and stalled the previous day's pullback from the 0.7175-80 area. The attempted intraday recovery from a one-week low touched early this Tuesday, however, lacked bullish conviction and remained capped near the 0.7135-40 horizontal support breakpoint.
The US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday losses following the release of the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index, which reinforced hawkish Fed expectations. Apart from this, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the Omicron variant underpinned the safe-haven greenback. This, along with the cautious market mood, acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the bearish territory. Moreover, oscillators on the 1-hour chart have again started gaining negative traction and favour bearish traders. That said, it will be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 0.7100 mark before positioning for any further downfall.
The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards intermediate support near the 0.7060 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the key 0.7000 psychological mark, or the YTD low set earlier this month. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for the resumption of the bearish trajectory witnessed since late October.
On the flip side, the 0.7135-40 region might continue to act as immediate resistance. Any further move up could still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7175-80 zone, which if cleared decisively might negate the bearish bias. The AUD/USD pair might then surpass the 0.7200 mark and test the 0.7225 resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.7300 round number level in the near term.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7164
|Daily SMA50
|0.7312
|Daily SMA100
|0.7312
|Daily SMA200
|0.7481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
