AUD/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to retest 0.7000

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday recovery from a one-week low.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains.
  • The technical setup favours bearish traders amid renewed COVID-19 jitters.

The AUD/USD pair attracted some buying near support marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.6993-0.7188 recent move up and stalled the previous day's pullback from the 0.7175-80 area. The attempted intraday recovery from a one-week low touched early this Tuesday, however, lacked bullish conviction and remained capped near the 0.7135-40 horizontal support breakpoint.

The US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday losses following the release of the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index, which reinforced hawkish Fed expectations. Apart from this, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the Omicron variant underpinned the safe-haven greenback. This, along with the cautious market mood, acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the bearish territory. Moreover, oscillators on the 1-hour chart have again started gaining negative traction and favour bearish traders. That said, it will be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 0.7100 mark before positioning for any further downfall.

The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards intermediate support near the 0.7060 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the key 0.7000 psychological mark, or the YTD low set earlier this month. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for the resumption of the bearish trajectory witnessed since late October.

On the flip side, the 0.7135-40 region might continue to act as immediate resistance. Any further move up could still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7175-80 zone, which if cleared decisively might negate the bearish bias. The AUD/USD pair might then surpass the 0.7200 mark and test the 0.7225 resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.7300 round number level in the near term.

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7117
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.7128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7164
Daily SMA50 0.7312
Daily SMA100 0.7312
Daily SMA200 0.7481
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7177
Previous Daily Low 0.711
Previous Weekly High 0.7188
Previous Weekly Low 0.6995
Previous Monthly High 0.7537
Previous Monthly Low 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7071
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7235

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US PPI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US PPI data

EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 to start the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November. Although this reading surpassed the market expectation of 7.2% the greenback remains on the back foot.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250

GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures. 

GBP/USD News

Gold slumps to fresh daily low below $1,780

Gold slumps to fresh daily low below $1,780

Gold came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday and fell below $1,780. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in the positive territory after the data from the US showed that the annual PPI surged to 9.6% in November from 8.8% in October.

Gold News

When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?

When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?

There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures